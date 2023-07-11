US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s China visit was well received in Beijing, but “significant disagreements” remain between the two economic giants. Photo: Reuters
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s China visit was well received in Beijing, but “significant disagreements” remain between the two economic giants. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

How long will US-China ‘window of opportunity’ last in afterglow of Janet Yellen’s visit?

  • US treasury secretary’s trip avoided ‘worse than the worst’ scenario, raising hopes for further thaw ahead of climate envoy John Kerry’s visit
  • Yellen’s ‘candid, pragmatic’ approach a breath of fresh air, but it’s up to Washington to put relations back on track, observers say

Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 11:00pm, 11 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s China visit was well received in Beijing, but “significant disagreements” remain between the two economic giants. Photo: Reuters
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s China visit was well received in Beijing, but “significant disagreements” remain between the two economic giants. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE