US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s China visit was well received in Beijing, but “significant disagreements” remain between the two economic giants. Photo: Reuters
How long will US-China ‘window of opportunity’ last in afterglow of Janet Yellen’s visit?
- US treasury secretary’s trip avoided ‘worse than the worst’ scenario, raising hopes for further thaw ahead of climate envoy John Kerry’s visit
- Yellen’s ‘candid, pragmatic’ approach a breath of fresh air, but it’s up to Washington to put relations back on track, observers say
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s China visit was well received in Beijing, but “significant disagreements” remain between the two economic giants. Photo: Reuters