Employees at a shoe factory in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Photo: Reuters
Employees at a shoe factory in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Photo: Reuters
China trade
China /  Diplomacy

Mexico considering import tax on Chinese shoes, president says

  • Lopez Obrador said due to the proliferation of Chinese-made shoes, a balance had to be struck between affordable shoes and protecting local production
  • The president did not specify whether import duties could apply specifically to footwear made in China or to materials used to make shoes

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:09am, 12 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Employees at a shoe factory in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Photo: Reuters
Employees at a shoe factory in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE