Employees at a shoe factory in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Photo: Reuters
Mexico considering import tax on Chinese shoes, president says
- Lopez Obrador said due to the proliferation of Chinese-made shoes, a balance had to be struck between affordable shoes and protecting local production
- The president did not specify whether import duties could apply specifically to footwear made in China or to materials used to make shoes
