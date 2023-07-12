US climate envoy John Kerry is travelling to China on Monday. Photo: Jeff Overs / BBC / AFP
US climate envoy John Kerry to visit China next week
- Kerry, who will visit from Monday to Thursday, said in May that China had invited him to visit ‘in the near term’ for talks on averting a global climate crisis
- Kerry will be the third senior US official to visit China in recent weeks after trips by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken
