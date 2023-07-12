Climate still holds the best hopes of cooperation between China and the US, according to one analyst. Photo: EPA-EFE
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

Can climate envoy John Kerry lower the heat in US-China relations?

  • Kerry is heading to Beijing as Washington tries to put a floor in the relationship between the two countries
  • The big sticking point is whether to see climate change as a stand-alone area of cooperation

Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 12:08pm, 12 Jul, 2023

