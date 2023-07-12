Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (right) shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on Wednesday. Photo: Nato/dpa
China hits back against Nato’s ‘eastward march’ as Indo-Pacific leaders and alliance members meet at summit
- Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea attend second day of security alliance meeting in Vilnius, prompting response from Beijing
- Tokyo and Nato agree to partner on security and cyber defence, while Japanese officials say they still have hopes for vetoed liaison office
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (right) shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on Wednesday. Photo: Nato/dpa