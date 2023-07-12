Chinese President Xi Jinping and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare shake hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Solomon Islands may lead way as China eyes greater South Pacific role
- Chinese President Xi Jinping told visiting Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare that the friendship between the two countries is ‘leading the way’ in the region
- Diplomatic observers believe Beijing might be looking to expand the role played by its Belt and Road Initiative
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare shake hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Reuters