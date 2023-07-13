Chinese foreign policy chief Wang Yi with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday. Photo: AP
developing | China’s Wang Yi, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meet for second time in a month, signalling further thaw
- Talks between top diplomats on sidelines of Asean forum in Jakarta come as both sides seek to manage deepening rivalry that has sparked alarm
- Meeting proves that the two world powers have ‘moved on from confrontation’, analyst in Beijing says
