South Africa is struggling with the impact of power cuts. Photo: Bloomberg
South Africa courts Chinese investment ahead of BRICS summit
- The country is looking to Chinese infrastructure expertise as it struggles with energy blackouts and stubbornly high long-term unemployment rates
- Trade minister Fikile Majola tells a seminar in Beijing that the country is also looking for investment in sectors such as clean energy and mining
