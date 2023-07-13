German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has made a new approach to China a priority. Photo: EPA-EFE
Germany’s new China strategy marks break with past as new emphasis placed on de-risking

  • Blueprint backs EU’s strategy and highlights economic and political risks, but makes clear that decoupling remains off the table
  • Report makes break with Angela Merkel era as Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says Berlin must take a new course because ‘China has changed’

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Vilnius

Updated: 10:27pm, 13 Jul, 2023

