German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has made a new approach to China a priority. Photo: EPA-EFE
Germany’s new China strategy marks break with past as new emphasis placed on de-risking
- Blueprint backs EU’s strategy and highlights economic and political risks, but makes clear that decoupling remains off the table
- Report makes break with Angela Merkel era as Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says Berlin must take a new course because ‘China has changed’
