Bags filled with lithium ore are seen on the grounds of Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe’s processing plant outside of the capital Harare. Lithium – known as “white gold” – is an essential raw material for the lithium-ion rechargeable batteries that power electric vehicles and in solar panels that store solar energy. Photo: AP
Bags filled with lithium ore are seen on the grounds of Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe’s processing plant outside of the capital Harare. Lithium – known as “white gold” – is an essential raw material for the lithium-ion rechargeable batteries that power electric vehicles and in solar panels that store solar energy. Photo: AP