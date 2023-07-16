The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine. Photo: AP
South Africa faces diplomatic dilemma over Putin as BRICS summit looms
- Pretoria has granted diplomatic immunity to leaders at the event, so Russian president might avoid arrest if he does attend in person
- South Africa was reportedly planning to try to move the summit to China but it would be ‘logistically very challenging’, observer says
The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine. Photo: AP