The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine. Photo: AP
China-Africa relations
China /  Diplomacy

South Africa faces diplomatic dilemma over Putin as BRICS summit looms

  • Pretoria has granted diplomatic immunity to leaders at the event, so Russian president might avoid arrest if he does attend in person
  • South Africa was reportedly planning to try to move the summit to China but it would be ‘logistically very challenging’, observer says

Jevans Nyabiage
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 8:00pm, 16 Jul, 2023

