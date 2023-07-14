Germany is responding to a China that is changing and taking a more offensive stance, according to the country’s chancellor. Photo: Reuters
‘Partner, not a rival’: China urges Germany to take ‘rational’ view after it reveals de-risking strategy
- China’s foreign ministry calls on Berlin to inject more ‘positive energy’ amid geopolitical turbulence
- Germany released China strategy document on Thursday as a ‘compass’ to avoid ‘critical dependencies’
