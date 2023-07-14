A Chinese navy soldier helps evacuate a child from Sudan in April. Photo: Xinhua
China’s local governments to play bigger role in protecting citizens abroad under new regulation
- The rule requires local authorities to improve their ability to ‘dynamically’ monitor people and institutions while they are outside the country
- As surging numbers of Chinese nationals venture overseas, there has also been a rising trend in safety incidents involving them
