A Chinese navy soldier helps evacuate a child from Sudan in April. Photo: Xinhua
China’s local governments to play bigger role in protecting citizens abroad under new regulation

  • The rule requires local authorities to improve their ability to ‘dynamically’ monitor people and institutions while they are outside the country
  • As surging numbers of Chinese nationals venture overseas, there has also been a rising trend in safety incidents involving them

Orange Wang
Updated: 9:42pm, 14 Jul, 2023

