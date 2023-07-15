Students and academics from mainland China arrive in Taiwan on Saturday for a nine-day visit. Photo: CNA
Students and academics from mainland China arrive in Taiwan on Saturday for a nine-day visit. Photo: CNA
Mainland Chinese students arrive in Taiwan for visit aimed at easing tensions

  • The group, invited by former Taiwanese president Ma Ying-jeou, is the first major academic delegation to travel to the island in three years
  • The trip is expected to be closely monitored by Taipei authorities amid fears of potential espionage by Beijing

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 7:00pm, 15 Jul, 2023

