Students and academics from mainland China arrive in Taiwan on Saturday for a nine-day visit. Photo: CNA
Mainland Chinese students arrive in Taiwan for visit aimed at easing tensions
- The group, invited by former Taiwanese president Ma Ying-jeou, is the first major academic delegation to travel to the island in three years
- The trip is expected to be closely monitored by Taipei authorities amid fears of potential espionage by Beijing
