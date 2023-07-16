John Kerry says climate change should be viewed as a “critical stand-alone issue”, separate from other US-China disagreements. Photo: Reuters
US climate envoy John Kerry arrives in China as rival nations restart global warming talks

  • ‘In-depth’ talks with Chinese officials will start on Monday and cover cooperation in addressing climate change, state broadcaster CCTV says
  • John Kerry is third senior US official to visit China within weeks, after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Luna Sun
Luna Sun in Beijing

Updated: 5:33pm, 16 Jul, 2023

