John Kerry says climate change should be viewed as a “critical stand-alone issue”, separate from other US-China disagreements. Photo: Reuters
US climate envoy John Kerry arrives in China as rival nations restart global warming talks
- ‘In-depth’ talks with Chinese officials will start on Monday and cover cooperation in addressing climate change, state broadcaster CCTV says
- John Kerry is third senior US official to visit China within weeks, after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken
John Kerry says climate change should be viewed as a “critical stand-alone issue”, separate from other US-China disagreements. Photo: Reuters