Wang Yi, right, with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Jakarta. Photo: Xinhua
China-India relations
China’s foreign policy chief Wang Yi tells India border dispute should not define relationship

  • Wang urges Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishanka to ease restrictions on Chinese companies and focus on ‘common interests’
  • The border stand-off has been rumbling on for three years after a deadly clash between soldiers along the disputed Himalayan frontier

Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 9:00am, 17 Jul, 2023

