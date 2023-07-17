China’s top diplomat Wang Yi has urged India to ease restrictions on Chinese investment , adding that issues such as the ongoing border stand-off “should not define the overall relationship” between the two countries. Wang made the appeal at a meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the sidelines of a regional gathering of foreign ministers in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, adding that New Delhi should focus on “common interests” and meet China “halfway” to defuse border tensions. Despite expectations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet face-to-face in Johannesburg next month and in New Delhi in September, the two countries have remained locked in a military stand-off since a fatal clash on their disputed Himalayan border in June 2020. There have been few signs that either side is ready to back down on the highly charged issue, despite dozens of military talks over the past three years and multiple high-level exchanges this year. Relations were further strained when Modi pledged to strengthen military ties with Washington during a trip to the White House last month. Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who has been out of public view since June 25, missed the Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings in Indonesia for “health reasons”, according to the Chinese foreign ministry. Wang, Qin’s predecessor and now Xi’s top foreign policy aide, stepped in for him. Is India abandoning South China Sea stance by backing Manila on Hague ruling? The latest meeting on Friday was held at the request of the Indian side, according to a foreign ministry statement. “As the world’s top two developing countries and eternal neighbours, common interests between China and India clearly outweigh their differences, and achieving common development and prosperity is of global exemplary significance,” Wang said. He said the two countries should “support and fulfil each other” rather than “mistrust each other”. He added: “We should focus our energy and resources on our respective development, improvement of people’s livelihoods and accelerated revitalisation, without letting specific issues define the overall relationship.” While India insists the disengagement of border troops must be completed before relations can return to normal, Beijing has said both sides should look beyond the ongoing dispute. Wang said India should “meet China halfway and find a solution to the border issue that is acceptable to both sides”. It said the two sides agreed to hold the next round of military commander-level talks on the border issue as soon as possible. Wang also said Beijing was “highly concerned” about India’s restrictions on Chinese companies and “hopes that the Indian side will provide a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises”. Since the deadly border clash in 2020, India has ramped up scrutiny of Chinese investments and issued sweeping bans on more than 300 Chinese apps, including TikTok, according to Reuters. More recently the government told Chinese mobile phone companies to bring in Indian equity partners and appoint Indian executives to key roles. Jaishankar said in a tweet after the meeting that he and Wang discussed “outstanding issues related to peace & tranquillity in border areas”. Their conversation also covered East Asia Summit or Asean Regional Forum agenda, “BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa] and the Indo-Pacific”, the tweet said. According to the Chinese foreign ministry, he told Wang that “the normalisation of India-China relations is in the common interests of both sides”. “The Indian side is willing to properly deal with the differences between the two sides with an open mind, push the India-China relationship back on track as soon as possible, and create favourable conditions for high-level exchanges in the next stage,” he said. The ministerial gathering of 18 Indo-Pacific countries in Jakarta has been largely dominated by the intensifying US-China rivalry, the war in Ukraine and North Korea’s repeated missile provocations. China and India have close ties with Russia and have refused to criticise Moscow’s aggression, but that has had little impact on their own strained relationship. India is hosting this year’s Group of 20 summit in September, an event that may offer an opportunity to improve relations with China. However, the country has become increasingly vocal in its criticism of Beijing in recent weeks. Tilting towards Washington, has India’s time over China come? In a speech to the US Congress last month, Modi referred to “the dark clouds of coercion” and “impossible burdens of debt”, in a thinly veiled jab at China’s much-criticised economic coercive measures and alleged “debt trap” diplomacy. Jaishankar, during a trip to Africa early this month, also said India was not “an extractive economy” pursuing “very narrow economic objectives” in Africa – an apparent reference to China’s efforts to expand its military and economic presence.