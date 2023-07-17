Ma Ying-jeou (centre) with Hao Ping (third right) and others from the mainland delegation, which presented his foundation with a calligraphy work saying “A Family on Both Sides of the Taiwan Strait”. Photo: Weibo
This is ‘just a start’: Taiwan’s ex-president Ma Ying-jeou welcomes mainland Chinese academic team
- 37-member group from five mainland universities is in Taiwan at the invitation of public policy foundation led by Ma, a former KMT chairman
- Increased ‘youth understanding’ is one way to help avert potential cross-strait conflict, Ma tells Peking University party chief leading delegation
Ma Ying-jeou (centre) with Hao Ping (third right) and others from the mainland delegation, which presented his foundation with a calligraphy work saying “A Family on Both Sides of the Taiwan Strait”. Photo: Weibo