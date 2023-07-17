US climate envoy John Kerry shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua before their meeting in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
US climate envoy John Kerry and China’s Xie Zhenhua hold talks as rival powers seek to contain tensions
- Beijing seeking ‘substantial dialogue’, chief climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua tells John Kerry in opening remarks during meeting at Beijing hotel
- Kerry tweets after the talks that the ‘climate crisis demands that the world’s two largest economies work together’
US climate envoy John Kerry shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua before their meeting in Beijing. Photo: Reuters