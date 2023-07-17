US climate envoy John Kerry shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua before their meeting in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
US climate envoy John Kerry and China’s Xie Zhenhua hold talks as rival powers seek to contain tensions

  • Beijing seeking ‘substantial dialogue’, chief climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua tells John Kerry in opening remarks during meeting at Beijing hotel
  • Kerry tweets after the talks that the ‘climate crisis demands that the world’s two largest economies work together’

Dewey Sim and Orange Wang

Updated: 10:47pm, 17 Jul, 2023

