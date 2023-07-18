China’s President Xi Jinping walks with Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on July 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Algerian president meets China’s Xi Jinping in Beijing to expand tech ties and build on belt-and-road relationship
- Abdelmadjid Tebboune talks with the Chinese president following a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Russia last month
- China has had a heavy presence in Algeria’s infrastructure projects since Algiers joined Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative
