Josep Borrell and Wang Yi met in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell eyes October trip to China, but has not been assured he will meet absent Foreign Minister Qin Gang, sources say
- Borrell ‘tentatively’ agreed to the visit after a meeting with China’s foreign policy chief Wang Yi last week, according to a senior Brussels source
- He has twice had to postpone trips to China this year – first because he caught Covid and then because of Qin’s sudden unavailability
Josep Borrell and Wang Yi met in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua