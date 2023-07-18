Josep Borrell and Wang Yi met in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
Josep Borrell and Wang Yi met in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
China-EU relations
China /  Diplomacy

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell eyes October trip to China, but has not been assured he will meet absent Foreign Minister Qin Gang, sources say

  • Borrell ‘tentatively’ agreed to the visit after a meeting with China’s foreign policy chief Wang Yi last week, according to a senior Brussels source
  • He has twice had to postpone trips to China this year – first because he caught Covid and then because of Qin’s sudden unavailability

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 8:47pm, 18 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Josep Borrell and Wang Yi met in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
Josep Borrell and Wang Yi met in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE