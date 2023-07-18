Henry Kissinger said he was visiting “as a friend of China”. Photo: Weibo
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

US to blame for poor relations, sanctioned Chinese defence minister tells diplomatic veteran Henry Kissinger

  • Li Shangfu says relations ‘hovering at the lowest point’ since 1970s in meeting with Kissinger, who played a key role in establishing formal diplomatic ties
  • The defence minister last month turned down a request to meet his American counterpart Lloyd Austin at a security forum in Singapore

Liu Zhen
Updated: 11:45pm, 18 Jul, 2023

