Zhang Jun, China’s ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during the Security Council meeting on artificial intelligence in New York on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China hits out at ‘a certain country’ it says is hindering the tech development of others
- At UN Security Council meeting on artificial intelligence, ambassador Zhang Jun also calls for ‘non-discriminatory environment’ with equal access
- He says all nations should ‘oppose the use of AI to seek military hegemony or to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries’
