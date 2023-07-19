Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger (left) meets Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi (right) in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: AP
China’s Wang Yi calls for ‘Kissinger-style diplomatic wisdom’ as veteran US statesman visits Beijing
- Top Chinese diplomat tells Henry Kissinger it is ‘impossible’ to contain China during former US secretary of state’s surprise trip
- Wang also issues stern warning on Taiwan, urging Washington to publicly oppose independence for the island
