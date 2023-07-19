Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has not been seen in public since late June. Photo: AP,
Mystery over missing Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang takes toll on country’s international image
- Beijing has been unable to damp down speculation as sceptics question official line that unspecified health problems are the cause of his prolonged absence
- Secrecy is fuelling doubts about the country’s political system, diplomatic observers say, as foreign policy chief Wang Yi covers for Qin’s absence
