Chinese Vice President Han Zheng pictured with US climate envoy John Kerry in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
China says it is willing to work with US to fight climate change ‘for greatest common good’ as John Kerry wraps up visit

  • The climate envoy wrapped up his four-day visit by meeting Vice-President Han Zheng, who said the issue ‘bears on the sustainable development of humankind’
  • Kerry said the two sides had agreed to further talks and while there were many things they agreed on, some issues ‘are going to take a little more time’

Dewey Sim
Updated: 11:11pm, 19 Jul, 2023

