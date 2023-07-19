Chinese Vice President Han Zheng pictured with US climate envoy John Kerry in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
China says it is willing to work with US to fight climate change ‘for greatest common good’ as John Kerry wraps up visit
- The climate envoy wrapped up his four-day visit by meeting Vice-President Han Zheng, who said the issue ‘bears on the sustainable development of humankind’
- Kerry said the two sides had agreed to further talks and while there were many things they agreed on, some issues ‘are going to take a little more time’
