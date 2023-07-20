Fu Cong, China’s ambassador to the European Union, spoke with officials at Ghent University in Belgium. But university officials take issue with the Chinese mission’s account of what was said. Photo: CGTN
Fu Cong, China’s ambassador to the European Union, spoke with officials at Ghent University in Belgium. But university officials take issue with the Chinese mission’s account of what was said. Photo: CGTN
China-EU relations
China /  Diplomacy

Belgian university disputes Chinese account of a meeting with top academic officials

  • Chinese mission’s account of talk between Fu Cong, Chinese ambassador to EU, and Ghent University officials says academics will ‘actively convey China’s position’
  • But the university rector, Rik Van de Walle, says that no such commitment was ever made

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 3:08am, 20 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Fu Cong, China’s ambassador to the European Union, spoke with officials at Ghent University in Belgium. But university officials take issue with the Chinese mission’s account of what was said. Photo: CGTN
Fu Cong, China’s ambassador to the European Union, spoke with officials at Ghent University in Belgium. But university officials take issue with the Chinese mission’s account of what was said. Photo: CGTN
READ FULL ARTICLE