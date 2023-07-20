Xi told Kissinger that he and other former US leaders had made the “correct choice” to normalise US-China relations, a move that “benefited the two countries and changed the world”, according to the report.

“Chinese people value friendship and we will never forget our old friend and your historic contribution to promoting the development of US-China relations and enhancing the friendship between Chinese and American people,” Xi said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping during his meeting with US elder statesman Henry Kissinger in Beijing this week. Photo: Weibo

Kissinger’s visit overlapped with US climate envoy John Kerry’s trip to Beijing that ended on Wednesday. Kerry did not meet the Chinese leader, nor did Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen who was in Beijing the previous week.

The timing of Kissinger’s visit raised questions about whether he was acting as a backchannel for the reopening of defence dialogues, paused between the two countries as relations have deteriorated.

But, according to the source, Kissinger’s trip was planned “way before” Kerry’s visit to Beijing was announced, and the timing was coincidental.

The elder statesman’s team started preparing several months ago for the visit, which is expected to stretch until the end of the week and has also included meetings with China’s Defence Secretary Li Shangfu and foreign policy chief Wang Yi.

“Kissinger is certainly going as a private citizen and not at the request of the US government. Naturally, he is invited to meet senior officials when he visits a foreign country, particularly China, and they invariably offer their views and ask [for] his,” another source said.

When asked about the trip on Tuesday, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Kissinger did not represent the US government. He added that Beijing informed Secretary of State Antony Blinken of Kissinger’s plans during his own trip to China last month.

Kissinger served as secretary of state and national security adviser under presidents Nixon and Gerald Ford, playing a key role in the diplomacy that paved the way for the normalisation of US-China ties in the 1970s.

During his talks with Kissinger on Wednesday, Wang hailed the former envoy’s “irreplaceable role” in US-China relations.

Washington needed “Kissinger-style diplomatic wisdom”, Wang said, adding that “China cherishes friendships established with old friends”.

“China maintains a high degree of continuity in its policy towards the United States, and fundamentally follows the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation proposed by President Xi Jinping,” Wang said.

“China’s development has strong endogenous momentum and inevitable historical logic. It is impossible to try to transform China, and it is even more impossible to encircle and contain China.”

According to the Chinese foreign ministry, Kissinger said that, although he was not in public office, he cared about US-China ties and supported recent efforts to improve relations.

“No matter how difficult it is, both sides should treat each other as equals and maintain contact. It is unacceptable to try to isolate or separate from each other,” Kissinger said, according to the ministry readout.