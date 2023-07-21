Members of the US House select committee on China debated trade policy on Thursday. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

Divide grows in Washington over US-China trade, as hawkish bipartisanship starts to crack

  • At the latest hearing of the House select committee on China, Republicans argue for decoupling while Democrats contend the move would hurt American businesses
  • ‘We’ve got to stop everything going to China; if we don’t they use everything against us,’ one panel member says

Robert Delaney and Bochen Han
Robert Delaney and Bochen Han

Updated: 5:44am, 21 Jul, 2023

