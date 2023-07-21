Members of the US House select committee on China debated trade policy on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Divide grows in Washington over US-China trade, as hawkish bipartisanship starts to crack
- At the latest hearing of the House select committee on China, Republicans argue for decoupling while Democrats contend the move would hurt American businesses
- ‘We’ve got to stop everything going to China; if we don’t they use everything against us,’ one panel member says
