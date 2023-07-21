Chinese hacked emails of US ambassador to China, senior State Department envoy for Asia: reports
- Breach involving accounts of Nicholas Burns and Daniel Kritenbrink appeared to be related to incident last week encompassing over 25 organisations
- No classified emails accessed, but sources suggested hackers may have seen information relating to US domestic policy consultations
The email accounts of Washington’s ambassador to Beijing and the State Department’s top official overseeing East Asia and the Pacific were reportedly breached by Chinese hackers, according to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal and CNN.
The hacking involving the accounts of Nicholas Burns, the US ambassador to China, and Daniel Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of state for East Asia and Pacific affairs, appeared to be related to an incident disclosed last week by the White House.
Microsoft, a major provider of IT services to the American government, said a Chinese group known as Storm-0558 managed to use a Microsoft consumer signing key to compromise more than 25 organisations, including various government agencies and the office of US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
While no classified emails were said to have been breached, insiders cited by CNN suggested the hackers may have had access to information about US domestic policy consultations and arrangements for several recent visits to China by high-level American officials.
If confirmed, Burns and Kritenbrink would be the highest-ranking State Department officials to have had their emails hacked.
There was no evidence as yet that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his direct aides had been affected, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The Post reached out to both the State Department and the Chinese embassy in Washington for comment.
Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning on Wednesday responded to allegations that Beijing was supporting or funding hackers to obtain information from the US.
Mao asserted that China itself had been a cyberattack victim and that it strongly opposed any such activity.
The spokeswoman accused the US of conducting over the years “indiscriminate, large-scale cyberattacks against other countries” and said Washington “must not smear other countries with groundless narratives to serve their political agenda”.