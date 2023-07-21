The email accounts of Washington’s ambassador to Beijing and the State Department’s top official overseeing East Asia and the Pacific were reportedly breached by Chinese hackers, according to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal and CNN.

The hacking involving the accounts of Nicholas Burns, the US ambassador to China, and Daniel Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of state for East Asia and Pacific affairs, appeared to be related to an incident disclosed last week by the White House.

Microsoft, a major provider of IT services to the American government, said a Chinese group known as Storm-0558 managed to use a Microsoft consumer signing key to compromise more than 25 organisations, including various government agencies and the office of US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

While no classified emails were said to have been breached, insiders cited by CNN suggested the hackers may have had access to information about US domestic policy consultations and arrangements for several recent visits to China by high-level American officials.