When an “old friend” of China comes to visit, no effort is too much to make the diplomatic heavyweight feel welcome. That was the case for former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger on Thursday, when the Chinese government treated him to an elaborate lunch – one that was packed with cultural significance as President Xi Jinping spoke fondly of his “old friend” who celebrated his 100th birthday in May. The meeting took place at the No 5 Villa of the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, the same place where Kissinger met Chinese leadership in his first China visit back in 1971. The table was decorated with a sprawling miniature landscape, featuring bright flowers surrounding a running stream and bridge, which Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said represented the “ bridge between China and the United States”. In a video posted by CCTV which showed snippets from the lunch, the broadcaster also said the lush mountains and glistening waters in the landscape symbolised the long-lasting friendship between the two countries. Also part of the decorations were ornaments of pine trees and cranes, typically symbols of good health and longevity. At the head of the table was a huge longevity peach, accompanied by 99 others. In Chinese culture, pastries or cakes made of peaches are usually served during birthday celebrations of elderly people to represent immortality and longevity. The attention to detail in even the smaller elements in the room, such as a napkin holder made from sandalwood in the shape of a calabash, showed the care the Chinese government had taken in hosting Kissinger, who paved the way for the normalisation of US-China ties in the 1970s. The menu featured several dishes Kissinger had enjoyed when he and former US president Richard Nixon made their groundbreaking official visit in 1972, including Peking duck and West Lake fish in vinegar gravy. “Such a thoughtful arrangement reflects how the Chinese people value friendships and never forget old friends,” the CCTV video said. Earlier on Thursday, when Xi held talks with Kissinger, he noted that his guest had recently celebrated his 100th birthday and had visited China more than 100 times over the years. He added that these “two hundreds gave this visit special significance”. “We never forget our old friends, nor your historic contributions to promoting the growth of China-US relations and enhancing friendship between the two peoples,” Xi was quoted by state media as saying. The Chinese president told Kissinger that Beijing was willing to explore ways to improve relations with Washington, and hoped the former American diplomat could play a constructive role in restoring US-China ties. Amid the deteriorating relationship between the two rival superpowers, both sides have made efforts recently to revive communications and repair ties. This week, China hosted US climate envoy John Kerry, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have both made visits to Beijing. Kissinger’s ‘heart-to-heart’ talks with Xi in China planned months in advance While Kissinger is in China for a “private trip”, sources told the South China Morning Post that the purpose of his visit was to get a better understanding of the Chinese leadership’s thinking. He is expected to share his impressions with the US government when he returns. During his trip, Kissinger has spoken with high-ranking Chinese officials including top diplomat Wang Yi and Defence Minister Li Shangfu . Earlier this year, Li rejected a face-to-face meeting with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin at the Shangri-La Dialogue over Washington’s refusal to lift sanctions levied against him. Kissinger also met Xi on Thursday. This was in stark contrast to recent China visits by US officials which excluded meetings with the Chinese leader. Both Kerry and Yellen did not hold talks with Xi. According to Reuters, the White House expressed regret that Kissinger was able to get more of an audience in Beijing than some sitting US officials. “It’s unfortunate that a private citizen can meet with the defence minister and have a communication and the United States can’t,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. “That is something that we want to solve. This is why we continue to try to get the military lines of communication back open, because when they’re not open and you have a time like this when tensions are high, miscalculations also, then the risk goes high.” Kirby added that US officials “look forward to hearing from secretary Kissinger when he returns, to hear what he heard, what he learned, what he saw”.