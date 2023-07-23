Taiwan has been a permanent observer at the Central American Parliament, based in Guatemala City, since 1999. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Taiwan has been a permanent observer at the Central American Parliament, based in Guatemala City, since 1999. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Taiwan may be about to lose more diplomatic ground to Beijing in Central America amid Nicaragua’s proposal

  • Nicaragua has proposed that the regional parliament, Parlacen, cancel Taipei’s permanent observer status and replace it with Beijing
  • Guatemala is the island’s only ally in the body, but that could change if a pro-Beijing candidate wins the country’s presidential run-off

Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 12:16pm, 23 Jul, 2023

