US climate envoy John Kerry says Beijing and Washington agreed to work together for a positive outcome at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai later this year. Photo: Reuters
China and US can still cooperate on climate policy but tech remains tricky, experts say in wake of Kerry visit

  • US climate envoy John Kerry wraps up ‘very productive’ trip but acknowledges it will take ‘a little bit more work’ to break new ground
  • America’s low-carbon transformation will be slow and costly if decoupled from China, observer says

Echo Xie
Updated: 10:56pm, 21 Jul, 2023

