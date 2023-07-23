Beijing has agreements with several African countries to import more farm produce from the continent, including avocados, cashews and chilli peppers. Photo: Xinhua
African exports to China plunge amid property market slowdown and sluggish economic recovery
- Shipments from Africa to China fall 12.4 per cent in first half of 2023 despite Beijing’s push to buy more goods from the continent
- South Africa fares better than other countries thanks to more diversified trade ties and metals exports to China
Beijing has agreements with several African countries to import more farm produce from the continent, including avocados, cashews and chilli peppers. Photo: Xinhua