Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed meets senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi for talks during a surprise stop in Addis Ababa.
China-Africa relations: Wang Yi pledges Beijing will help Ethiopia recover and boost ties with Kenya and Nigeria
- China’s top diplomat makes a surprise stop in Addis Ababa and says Beijing is ‘willing to play a positive role in easing Ethiopia’s debt pressure’
- Wang is attending the BRICS high representatives’ meeting on security affairs in South Africa early this week
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed meets senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi for talks during a surprise stop in Addis Ababa.