China-Africa relations
China /  Diplomacy

China-Africa relations: Wang Yi pledges Beijing will help Ethiopia recover and boost ties with Kenya and Nigeria

  • China’s top diplomat makes a surprise stop in Addis Ababa and says Beijing is ‘willing to play a positive role in easing Ethiopia’s debt pressure’
  • Wang is attending the BRICS high representatives’ meeting on security affairs in South Africa early this week

Jevans Nyabiage
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 5:27pm, 24 Jul, 2023

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed meets senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi for talks during a surprise stop in Addis Ababa.
