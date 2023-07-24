Singapore has the world’s most powerful passport. Photo: AFP
China-Asean relations
China /  Diplomacy

China allows 15-day visa-free entry for Singapore citizens to resume

  • The Chinese embassy said that the relaxation would allow Singaporeans to enter for business, tourism and family visits
  • The policy has been suspended for three years as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic

Bloomberg

Updated: 5:54pm, 24 Jul, 2023

