CIA director William Burns said the agency was working to ensure it had advanced notice of any attack on Taiwan. Photo: AFP
China vows countermeasures after CIA chief William Burns says agency is working to rebuild spy network
- Foreign ministry in Beijing attacks US for making ‘false’ claims about China spying while carrying out intelligence gathering operations in the country
- The CIA suffered a series blow around a decade ago when many of its agents were caught by the Chinese authorities
