CIA director William Burns said the agency was working to ensure it had advanced notice of any attack on Taiwan. Photo: AFP
China vows countermeasures after CIA chief William Burns says agency is working to rebuild spy network

  • Foreign ministry in Beijing attacks US for making ‘false’ claims about China spying while carrying out intelligence gathering operations in the country
  • The CIA suffered a series blow around a decade ago when many of its agents were caught by the Chinese authorities

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen

Updated: 11:45pm, 24 Jul, 2023

