Zhang Jun, China’s ambassador to the United Nations. Photo: EPA-EFE
China to G7, EU: we ‘strictly’ implement UN sanctions on North Korea
- China was on Monday reacting to a letter from the G7, EU and others that urged Beijing to stop Pyongyang from evading the measures by using Chinese waters
- ‘China has always been strictly implementing #UNSC resolutions and … fulfilling international obligations,’ China’s UN mission spokesperson said on Twitter
