Palestinian ambassador Fariz Mehdawi urged Beijing and Washington to work together instead of vying for influence in the region. Photo: Simon Song
China-Middle East relations
China /  Diplomacy

exclusive | Can China’s emerging Mideast role build momentum for lasting Israeli-Palestinian peace?

  • Palestinian ambassador urges Beijing to use growing regional leverage to bring Israel back to the negotiating table
  • Fariz Mehdawi says US and China have ‘no need for competition’; both countries can help stabilise the Middle East

Laura Zhou
Updated: 10:00pm, 27 Jul, 2023

