Palestinian ambassador Fariz Mehdawi urged Beijing and Washington to work together instead of vying for influence in the region. Photo: Simon Song
exclusive | Can China’s emerging Mideast role build momentum for lasting Israeli-Palestinian peace?
- Palestinian ambassador urges Beijing to use growing regional leverage to bring Israel back to the negotiating table
- Fariz Mehdawi says US and China have ‘no need for competition’; both countries can help stabilise the Middle East
