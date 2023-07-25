Firefighters wearing protective gear arrive at a post office northeast of Seoul, South Korea on Friday, after a suspicious package was found there. Photo: EPA-EFE/Yonhap
China investigating reports of hundreds of suspicious parcels sent to South Korea

  • Seoul says more than 2,100 mysterious parcels have been sent randomly throughout the country, some of which may have contained hazardous materials
  • China’s foreign ministry says incidents which began last Thursday, are being ‘looked into’

Seong Hyeon Choi

Updated: 12:24pm, 25 Jul, 2023

