Wang Yi (seated, second left) with delegates from Brics and other countries in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi calls for cyberspace ‘fairness’, urges Brics, developing nations to oppose tech hegemony

  • ‘Cyberspace should be a grand stage for the blossoming of a hundred flowers’, Communist Party foreign affairs chief says in throwback to Mao Zedong
  • Meetings with officials from developing nations come a month ahead of Brics leaders’ summit that Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to attend

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 7:14pm, 25 Jul, 2023

