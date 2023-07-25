Wang Yi (seated, second left) with delegates from Brics and other countries in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi calls for cyberspace ‘fairness’, urges Brics, developing nations to oppose tech hegemony
- ‘Cyberspace should be a grand stage for the blossoming of a hundred flowers’, Communist Party foreign affairs chief says in throwback to Mao Zedong
- Meetings with officials from developing nations come a month ahead of Brics leaders’ summit that Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to attend
