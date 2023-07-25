Qin Gang has been removed as foreign minister. Photo: Reuters
breaking | China removes Qin Gang as foreign minister after month-long absence

  • Predecessor Wang Yi will take on the role’s responsibilities
  • Qin has not been seen in public since late June when he met senior diplomats from Russia, Vietnam and Sri Lanka

Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 7:43pm, 25 Jul, 2023

