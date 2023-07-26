North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is among a handful of leaders who sent Chinese President Xi Jinping a birthday message in June. Photo: via Reuters
As US urges China to rein in North Korea, Beijing’s reluctance to act could backfire, analysts say

  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns if Beijing does not push the North on nuclear programme, US will expand alliance with Tokyo and Seoul
  • China faces ‘dilemma’ as its influence over hermit kingdom may wane if Pyongyang makes progress on nukes, observer says

Seong Hyeon Choi

Updated: 10:00am, 26 Jul, 2023

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is among a handful of leaders who sent Chinese President Xi Jinping a birthday message in June. Photo: via Reuters
