North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is among a handful of leaders who sent Chinese President Xi Jinping a birthday message in June. Photo: via Reuters
As US urges China to rein in North Korea, Beijing’s reluctance to act could backfire, analysts say
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns if Beijing does not push the North on nuclear programme, US will expand alliance with Tokyo and Seoul
- China faces ‘dilemma’ as its influence over hermit kingdom may wane if Pyongyang makes progress on nukes, observer says
