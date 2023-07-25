There is still no official explanation for Qin Gang’s removal as foreign minister. Photo: AFP
China replaces Qin Gang with Wang Yi but big political questions linger

  • Qin’s replacement has been named, ending weeks of speculation, but it’s still not clear what prompted the former foreign minister’s removal
  • Wang’s appointment makes him the most powerful person to hold the position in decades

Shi Jiangtao