Wang Yi (second left), with senior Brics officials (from left) Nikolay Patrushev of Russia, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni of South Africa, India’s Ajit Doval and Celso Luiz Nunes Amorim of Brazil, in South Africa’s Johannesburg on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Wang Yi calls on Global South to make voice heard in changing world order
- Call from Communist Party foreign affairs chief at Brics meeting in South Africa comes as Beijing names him to replace Qin Gang as foreign minister
- China is a ‘natural member’ of the Global South, Wang Yi says, in clear reference to US efforts to have it placed on developed countries list
