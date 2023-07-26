Argentina will open a consulate in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, as part of efforts to boost bilateral ties and meet the “growing demands” of its citizens in that part of China. The new consulate – Argentina’s fourth mission in mainland China – will have jurisdiction over the province of Shaanxi in the northwest, Sichuan, Yunnan and the city of Chongqing in the southwest, and Guizhou province in the south, the embassy said in a post on WeChat on Monday. The announcement came after Argentinian President Alberto Fernández on Thursday signed a presidential decree calling for a reshuffle of the South American nation’s consular offices in China as the bilateral relationship deepens and to meet the “growing demands of compatriots”. “It is considered necessary to order the opening and reorganisation of the constituencies of certain consular offices in [China], with the purpose of also allowing a greater diffusion of the image of [Argentina], as well as providing new currents of commercial and cultural exchange,” the decree said. It said the two countries had agreed to a proposal to open the new Argentinian consulate in Chengdu in November. Fernández met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit that month. Argentina also has consulates in Shanghai and Guangzhou, and an embassy in Beijing. It comes as Buenos Aires and Beijing are seeking closer ties. They upgraded the relationship to become “comprehensive strategic partners” in 2014 after establishing diplomatic relations in 1972. China is Argentina’s second largest trading partner after Brazil, and one of the main destinations for its agricultural exports. Argentina’s economy has been struggling for years, with inflation at over 100 per cent, a weak peso and a lack of foreign currency reserves. It started paying for Chinese imports in yuan, instead of US dollars, in April and the two countries in June agreed to double the currency swap line to 70 billion yuan (US$9.8 billion). In Argentina, US dollars are so scarce that yuan use is at record high Last month, China backed Argentina’s claims to the Falklands, the disputed British islands near South America that Argentina calls the Malvinas. Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said the issue was “a historical legacy of colonialism”. “Although the colonial era has passed, hegemonism and power politics that are in line with colonial thinking still exist today,” he said. This way of thinking has a “serious impact” on the international order and “seriously damages” the sovereignty, security and development interests of the countries involved, Geng said. The new Argentinian mission in Chengdu comes after Turkey opened a consulate in the city in June , the first Middle Eastern nation to have a diplomatic presence there.