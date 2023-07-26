Wang Yi’s abrasive style has ruffled feathers in Europe. Photo: AP
Wang Yi’s abrasive style has ruffled feathers in Europe. Photo: AP
China’s Communist Party
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese foreign minister exit: no change to ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy as Wang Yi replaces Qin Gang, but there is hope of policy stability

  • Qin Gang’s abrupt ousting means foreign diplomats will once again be dealing with someone who is seen in Europe as ‘a known quantity, but not liked very much’
  • But in many parts of the world, there is a sense that personnel changes will not have a significant impact on the direction of Beijing’s policies

Finbarr BerminghamRobert DelaneyDewey Sim
Finbarr Bermingham Robert Delaney and Dewey Sim

Updated: 10:36pm, 26 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Wang Yi’s abrasive style has ruffled feathers in Europe. Photo: AP
Wang Yi’s abrasive style has ruffled feathers in Europe. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE