Wang Yi has already stepped in for Qin Gang at several high-profile events. Photo: EPA-EFE
Qin Gang
Why was Wang Yi brought back as China’s foreign minister after Qin Gang’s abrupt exit?

  • The Chinese Communist Party has a history of turning to senior figures to steady the ship in emergencies and Wang’s return may be in line with this precedent
  • Beijing will need someone to prepare the ground for some major diplomatic setpieces including a possible trip to the US by President Xi Jinping

Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 6:51am, 27 Jul, 2023

