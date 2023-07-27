Wang Yi has already stepped in for Qin Gang at several high-profile events. Photo: EPA-EFE
Why was Wang Yi brought back as China’s foreign minister after Qin Gang’s abrupt exit?
- The Chinese Communist Party has a history of turning to senior figures to steady the ship in emergencies and Wang’s return may be in line with this precedent
- Beijing will need someone to prepare the ground for some major diplomatic setpieces including a possible trip to the US by President Xi Jinping
