China’s strategy of ‘old friend’ diplomacy, which was seen with former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger’s recent trip, shown here meeting Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi, could be hindering US-China relations. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China via AP
How China’s ‘old friend’ diplomacy may be hurting more than helping improve its US ties
- Beijing’s strategy of relying on intermediaries to pass on messages to the US government may have limited success, observers say
- The diplomatic tactic of using ‘old friends’ hints at a growing disconnect between Chinese and American officials
China’s strategy of ‘old friend’ diplomacy, which was seen with former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger’s recent trip, shown here meeting Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi, could be hindering US-China relations. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China via AP