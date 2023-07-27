China said it was “willing to import more high-quality products from Turkey” and support businesses from the two countries to use local currency for trade settlement. Foreign Minister Wang Yi also told his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan that Beijing would encourage more Chinese companies to invest in Turkey as part of its Belt and Road Initiative . During a meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara on Wednesday, Wang emphasised their similarities as developing countries and emerging markets. “The two sides should make good use of bilateral cooperation mechanisms such as the China-Turkey Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee, promote the interconnection of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Turkish Middle Corridor plan, and continue to promote cooperation in energy, education, culture and other fields,” Wang said, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement. Wang, who is also China’s foreign affairs chief, was brought back as foreign minister on Tuesday after Qin Gang was removed from the post without explanation. It comes as Beijing is doubling down on its belt and road infrastructure plan to fill an economic vacuum left by Russia after it was hit with Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine . Launched in 2013, the trillion-dollar belt and road scheme aims to link dozens of economies in Asia, Europe and Africa into a China-centred trading network. Turkey is trying to align with the plan to push forward its own trade route, the Middle Corridor, which also seeks to revive the ancient Silk Road by connecting East Asia and Europe via Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey with railways and roads. Turkey, which straddles both Europe and Asia, has played a significant role in delivering Chinese goods to European markets and remains one of the strongest economies in the Middle East, despite being hit by runaway inflation and a collapsing currency. China is a leading trading partner of Turkey, with the total value of Chinese exports to the country reaching US$34.03 billion last year. Imports from Turkey to China stood at just US$4.52 billion in 2022, according to official Chinese data. Wang told Fidan that China was “willing to work with the Turkish government to enhance strategic mutual trust, strengthen strategic coordination, deepen cooperation in various fields, firmly support each other in safeguarding core interests and national security and stability”. He also called for the two sides to “open up new prospects and inject new impetus for the development of bilateral relations”. Fidan said Turkey saw the belt and road plan as having strategic significance and that Ankara was willing to work with China to give full play to the role of the intergovernmental committee, according to the Chinese statement. He called for the nations to work together on the belt and road and to strengthen economic, trade, energy, aviation and tourism cooperation, jointly respond to global challenges and promote the establishment of a multipolar world, the statement said. Wang also met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday. Erdogan – who was re-elected president in May and sworn in for a third term last month – told Wang that “Turkey and China are countries with global influence, and the importance of cooperation between the two countries goes beyond the bilateral scope”, according to the Chinese foreign ministry. China and Turkey have been strategic partners since 2010, but tensions linger over Beijing’s alleged human rights abuses against the mainly Muslim Uygur minority in the Xinjiang region . Some 50,000 Uygurs are estimated to live in Turkey. Turkey is also a member of Nato , the transatlantic security alliance, and Russia’s war in Ukraine has increased its geopolitical importance to China. On Wednesday, Erdogan told Wang: “The Turkish side does not support Nato’s strengthening of activities in the Asia-Pacific region, and is willing to maintain communication and coordination with China on international and regional issues such as the Ukraine issue.” Chinese President Xi Jinping and Erdogan agreed in September, when the Turkish leader was in Beijing, to elevate the strategic partnership between the two countries. In a statement on Monday, Turkey’s embassy in Beijing called for cooperation to be elevated “to the next level”. It said the two sides could work together in the “game-changing” areas of nuclear energy, hi-tech and infrastructure, with “connectivity” between the belt and road and Middle Corridor plans.