French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking in Noumea, New Caledonia, on Wednesday, was only the most prominent Western official touring Pacific island nations this week. (Photo: AFP
Pacific nations
China /  Diplomacy

Western officials make a beeline for Indo-Pacific to counter China’s influence

  • French President Emmanuel Macron and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are just two of the top figures who have spent the week touring island nations
  • Macron warns French territory New Caledonia that independence might mean ‘that tomorrow you’ll decide to have a Chinese base here … That’s no independence’

Khushboo Razdan
Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 5:56am, 28 Jul, 2023

